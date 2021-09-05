Derry mourns loss of prominent civil rights leader

Fionnbarra O Dochartaigh pass away earlier today.
The death has taken place of one of the leading civil rights leaders in Derry during the 1960s and early 1970s.
Fionnbarra O Dochartaigh passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer.
A housing activist, Mr O Dochartaigh was one of the key organisers of the October 5 1968 march.
His involvement in the civil rights movement led to him being elected as a Stormont MP for mid Ulster, helping found the SDLP and serving as a Sunningdale coalition minister.
He had said his motivation in joining the campaign was the internment of his older brother, Pat Leo, for speaking Irish some years earlier.
