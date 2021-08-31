The SDLP have selected Patsy McGlone as their Mid Ulster candidate for the 2022 Assembly election.

Mr McGlone has been an MLA in the constituency for over 17 years since being elected for the first time in 2003.

The Ballinderry native is currently also Chair of the Assembly's All-Party Group on Construction and Chair of the APG on Country Sports.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the sitting MLA was a key part of the party’s plans.

“Patsy McGlone has been an outstanding public representative for the SDLP for nearly 30 years and I’m delighted he has once again been selected to run for the party in Mid Ulster,” he said.

“Since becoming an MLA in 2003 he has been a tireless advocate for the people of Mid Ulster, bringing the views of the local community right into the heart of the Assembly.

”He has been an outspoken champion of environmental issues, trade and investment and justice. He has also, as a fluent Irish speaker, been one of the main voices in the campaign for language rights.

“Heading into next year’s election the SDLP has big and bold plans for this place, Patsy is a key part of the SDLP team driving those plans and his experience will be crucial if we are to see them reach their full potential.”

Mr McGlone said bringing local concerns to the heart of government was key to his role.

”It has been an honour to represent the people of Mid Ulster in the Assembly for nearly 20 years,” he said.

”During that time I have strived to listen to the local community and take their concerns to the top level of government.

“While things have not been easy, politics here rarely are, I believe that things work best when we have local politicians fighting on behalf of local people.

‘While this has not been helped by the collapse of the Assembly and the constant infighting between Sinn Féin and the DUP I still believe we have much to be proud of.

“When I talk to people in Mid Ulster and across the North they accept there are problems here, but they still have hope for the future.



“People want change they can believe in, they don’t want politics built on fear that has so often failed to deliver.

“The SDLP are offering real and ambitious change, we are working on a manifesto that will bring our people together and deliver for everyone, while working towards a New Ireland that we can all proudly call home.



“I’m very excited about the future of this party and if elected I will continue to work for the people of Mid Ulster alongside achieving these wider aims to the betterment of everyone in the North.”