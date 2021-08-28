Man arrested in Derry tonight in connection with shots being fired at hunger strike commemoration

Masked men fired shots at the event on August 20.
A man has been arrested this evening in connection with the firing of shots at a republican commemoration in Derry last week.
The shots were fired by masked men during a commemoration event to mark the 40th anniversary of the Derry hunger striker Mickey Devine on August 20.
A police spokesperson said detectives investigating the shooting incident in the Fern Park area of Galliagh have carried out a planned search of a house in the city this evening, Saturday, August 28.
Detective Inspector McKenna said: “A number of items were seized and a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.
“He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning."
