Sensational City of Derry International Choir Festival launched

Details have been launched of a major music festival which will take place in Derry later this year.

The City of Derry International Choir Festival will be held at various locations from October 20-24.

This will be the ninth year that the festival has been held.

Over five full days, audiences will experience live music once again with a variety of performances in various venues across the city, including St Columb’s Cathedral and St Columba’s Church, Long Tower.

This year’s festival kicks off with a concert on October 20 featuring members of the Ulster Orchestra with local choirs and singers performing The Voyage.

Composed and conducted by world-famous choral director Bob Chilcott, The Voyage depicts the voyage through life and how we come to terms with the challenges it brings.

October 21 marks the return of the award-winning Derry chamber choir Codetta as they perform The Road Home in Long Tower Church with Derry cellist Kim Vaughan.

The concert includes a world premiere of newly commissioned work by Irish composer Eoghan Desmond chosen in partnership with The Contemporary Music Centre, Ireland, as part of the year-long Colmcille 1500 celebratory programme, coordinated by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

School performances will be back with a non-competitive format for primary years encouraging children and teachers to take part in the fun and community-spirited Primary Big Sing event in Millennium Forum on October 21.

This day of singing will include a workshop led by music education expert Lucinda Geoghegan ​featuring songs, games and rhymes, ​and a specially composed piece for young voices by leading Catalan composer and conductor, Josep Vila i Casañas.

Post-primary schools will return for a day of competitions and a senior Big Sing on October 22.

The festival’s online programme features this year’s headline virtual act, the Grammy award-winning all-male a cappella ensemble Chanticleer from San Francisco, California.

They will be making their virtual debut at the Festival on October 21 with a live Zoom workshop and a recorded concert.

Welcoming this year’s programme of events, the festival’s Artistic Director, Dónal Doherty, said: “There is a real sense of hope among singers everywhere that we will soon be able to return to regular rehearsals and performances.

“Singing together is our life-blood and this shared experience has been sorely missed over the past 18 months.

“We cannot wait to perform together again, or to enjoy the performance of other groups, whether outdoors or in one of the beautiful indoor venues that we'll be using for this year's festival.”