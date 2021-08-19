Four men and a teenage boy arrested following an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry this week are due in court today

A police officer at the scene of this week's incident.
Four men and a teenage boy arrested by police following an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry on Tuesday afternoon have been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.
A sixth, a 28-year-old man, is currently being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.
The 14-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving.
A 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including affray; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; and grievous bodily harm with intent.
