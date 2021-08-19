19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Four men and a teenage boy arrested following an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry this week are due in court today

Another man arrested is in hospital

Six people arrested during a major disturbance in the Buncrana Road area of Derry earlier today

A police officer at the scene of this week's incident.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Four men and a teenage boy arrested by police following an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry on Tuesday afternoon have been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today.

A sixth, a 28-year-old man, is currently being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

The 14-year-old boy has been charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including affray; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media