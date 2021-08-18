Police attend scene of sudden death in Derry

Police in Derry say they attended the sudden death of a man at Glenabbey Road in the Skeoge area of city yesterday afternoon.
A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries were 'ongoing,' but the death was not being treated as suspicious 'at this time.'
The spokesperson said a post mortem was due to be carried out to determine the cause of death.
