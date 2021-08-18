Homes evacuated after suspicious device found in the Carnhill area of Derry

A security alert in the Carnhill area of Derry has ended.
The PSNI said they received a report yesterday evening that a suspicious object in had been found outside a business in the area.
A police spokesperson said: “Police, along with Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and a number of houses were evacuated while the object was examined.
“It has since been declared a hoax.
“I’m keen to thank local people for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.
“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1850 of 17/08/21.”
