17/08/2021

Six people arrested during a major disturbance in the Buncrana Road area of Derry earlier today

Police appeal for witnesses to the incident

A police officer at the scene of this afternoon's incident.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Detectives in Derry have arrested six people following an incident in the Buncrana Road area this afternoon.

Police received a report around 12:40pm of a group of men fighting in the forecourt of a filling station on the Buncrana Road.

Officers responded and attended the scene and six people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

It was also reported a number of vehicles had been involved in a collision at the location.

The Buncrana Road remains closed at this time.

Video footage of the incident has been shared on social media.

Detectives would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact them in Strand Road on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

