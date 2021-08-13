Discussion about Irish unity to be hosted today as part of Feile events in Derry

A discussion about Irish unity will be hosted today as part of the Feile 2021 events in Derry.
The online discussion is titled 'What should the governments be doing around the question of Irish unification?'7
It will be broadcast on the Feile TV channel on Youtube at 1pm.
Chaired by political commentator and columnist Andrée Murphy, a panel of political figures including Stephen Farry, Brian Tierney and Martina Anderson are joined by Professor Colin Harvey from Queen’s University to discuss what has been done and what else could be done by both the Irish and British governments to deal with the constitutional question on this island.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.