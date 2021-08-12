Applications now open for bursary set up in memory of much-loved Derry teacher

Students at a Derry school are being encouraged to apply for a bursary set up in memory of a much loved teacher.

Patricia Hughes, a teacher at St Columb's College for 24 years, died in 2016.

She was described as a 'passionate' teacher who had given everything to her pupils.

In 2018, Ms Hughes's family established a bursary in her memory.

It offers £4,000 each year to a St Columb's College student from a low income family to assist with their time at university.

The bursary has already supported four pupils from the school.

Applications are now open for this year's bursary.

Two of the pupils who have benefitted from the bursary took part in a recent video outlining how it helped them.

Billy Quigley was the first recipient of the bursary and he said it was a fitting tribute to Ms Hughes.

“My first thought is she always had a happy aura around her.

“That made her really approachable. There were a few times when I was struggling and I came to Miss Hughes and she was always willing to lend a hand.’”

Another bursary recipient, Odhrán McGlinchey, said it had been a great help for his education.

“It gave me the opportunity to work with such amazing people.

“It takes the stress off the bills - if it wasn’t for the bursary I don’t know what I would do.”

Ms Hughes's sister, Mary Delargy, said they were delighted to see the impact that the bursary has had.

“We are looking forward to meeting the next recipient of the award.

“We know that Patricia would be immensely proud of the boys and all that they have done to keep her memory alive.”

Ms Hughes's nephew, Pádraig Delargy (pictured above with his mother Mary), said qualifying students will receive an application form along with their A Level results.

“The boys simply have to register their interest and outline why they feel they would be a good ambassador for the bursary.”