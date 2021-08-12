Derry is chosen as one of the most 'underrated' cities to visit in the UK

Derry has been chosen as one of the most 'underrated' cities to visit in the UK.

Leading travel writer Monica Stott has included Derry in an article which focuses on cities which she believes do not get the attention they deserve.

On Derry, Monica writes: "Derry is one of the finest examples of a walled city in Europe and is the only intact walled city in Ireland. Derry’s Craft Village is a small but perfect ‘village’ within the walls with a quaint charm and boutique stores and creative crafters selling their wares.

"Keep an eye out for an array of festivals in the city, particularly the Halloween festival which was voted the best in the world by USA Today!

"Derry is also a perfect base for road tripping and from here you can explore the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route."

Other 'underrated' cities on the list are Chester, Exeter, Leeds and Aberdeen.

You can read the full article here - https://bit.ly/3xHb0Ge