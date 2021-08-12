Derry is chosen as one of the most 'underrated' cities to visit in the UK

Derry has been chosen as one of the most 'underrated' cities to visit in the UK.
Leading travel writer Monica Stott has included Derry in an article which focuses on cities which she believes do not get the attention they deserve.
On Derry, Monica writes: "Derry is one of the finest examples of a walled city in Europe and is the only intact walled city in Ireland. Derry’s Craft Village is a small but perfect ‘village’ within the walls with a quaint charm and boutique stores and creative crafters selling their wares.
"Keep an eye out for an array of festivals in the city, particularly the Halloween festival which was voted the best in the world by USA Today!
"Derry is also a perfect base for road tripping and from here you can explore the Wild Atlantic Way and the Causeway Coastal Route."
Other 'underrated' cities on the list are Chester, Exeter, Leeds and Aberdeen.
You can read the full article here - https://bit.ly/3xHb0Ge
More News
William McCormick, Regional Manager of St John Ambulance (NI), takes delivery of a rapid response vehicle provided by Genesis Bakery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.