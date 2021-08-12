Funeral details announced for County Derry man who died in a crash on the Glenshane Road earlier this week

A County Derry man who died in a crash on the Glenshane Road earlier this week will be buried on Saturday.
Conor Devine, who was 30 years-old and from Park village, died following a collision between the car he was driving and a tanker on Glenshane Road, between Dungiven and Maghera just after 5am on Monday.
Conor, who had a young son, will be buried on Saturday morning following Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Altinure, at 10.30am.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the tragic accident to contact them.
PSNI Inspector Colin Shaw said: "Conor was the driver of the silver-coloured Volvo car that was involved in the collision with a tanker lorry.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21."
