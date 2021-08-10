10/08/2021

Special tour of the Fountain estate in Derry being held later this week

Walk will look at local landmarks

New book published on the people and places of the famous Fountain estate in Derry

The Fountain estate in Derry.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A free tour of the Fountain estate in Derry is taking place will be held on Thursday.

The event is being organised at part of Feile 2021.

As the last Protestant area on the city side of the River Foyle, the Fountain estate is home to around 500 people and has a very strong sense of community.

Nestling beneath the city Walls, the Fountain contains many interesting landmarks.

The tour will tell participants all about the murals, Heritage Tower, Garden of Remembrance and the 'Apprentice Angel' sculpture in the estate.

To book a place, email feilederry@gmail.com.

