Hundreds of A-Level students in Derry will receive their results today

Pupils at Derry schools will receive their GCSE and A-Level results this week.

A-Level students will receive their results today while the GCSE results will be made public on Thursday.

The A-Level results will be available on the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) website from 8.30am today.

The GSCE results will be distributed by schools on Thursday.

The CCEA has set up a dedicated results helpline which offers advice and guidance for students who will receive their results.

The helpline will be in operation from 9am until 5pm, starting today until Friday, August 20.

Anyone with queries regarding CCEA’s results can call 028 90261220, email helpline@ccea.org.uk, or log onto the CCEA website to access answers from the Frequently Asked Questions section.

CCEA’s Examinations and Assessment Manager, Michael Crossan, said it was a difficult time for students.

“2021 has been another challenging year for learners and their parents awaiting results.

“We would like to take this opportunity to recognise your resilience and patience throughout the academic year.

“This year, like every other year, our dedicated helpline and experienced staff will be on hand to support with any query you may have about your CCEA results. I would encourage any learner to reach out to us if you need guidance or further information,” added Mr Crossan.

Mairead Monds, Childline Service Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, said they would also be providing support for exam students.

"At Childline we know that results day and the period running up to it can be a really challenging time.

“The impact of the pandemic has made this even more difficult – and young people have told our Childline counsellors they are understandably feeling anxious and stressed.

“The last year has been incredibly tough for young people with school closures, exam cancellations and changes to the assessment process – so it is vital that they are supported and listened to.

“Young people have told us they’re concerned that they may get lower grades than if they’d been able to sit their exams, or that their results are out of their control - whereas others are concerned that they won’t get the results they need for their future.

“Some also said they struggled to prepare and do the work they were being graded on due to having so much time out of school because of restrictions.

“If any young person is feeling apprehensive and worried about their results, I’d urge them to talk to someone about it.

“And if they don’t get the results they need, there are options they can take and there are trusted adults that they can turn to for help and support. This could be a teacher, careers advisor, parent, carer or Childline.

“Our counsellors are always here to talk to young people whether that be on the phone or online.

“The conversation will be completely confidential and no worry is ever too small. If it matters to a young person, it’s important to Childline.”

The Childline helpline is on 0800 1111.