Derry man who left his former partner 'in fear for her life' jailed for six months

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how a man left his former partner 'in fear for her life' by banging and shouting outside her door.

Robert McCool (22) of Rossnagalliagh Park in Derry was jailed for 6 months for the offences that occurred on July 31.

The court heard that police were called to a report by the woman that her ex-partner was outside her house banging on the door.

Police observed McCool outside the house and he told them he just wanted to see his child.

When interviewed McCool said he had never hit a woman nor would he ever do that.

He told police he didn't mean to put her in fear.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghey said his client knew what was coming and accepted he was going to prison.

McCool was sentenced to 6 months in prison.