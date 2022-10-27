Derry Now
https://www.derrynow.com/section/1245/advertise-with-us
Search
27 Oct 2022
Bringing you live local breaking news, sport, politics, weather & more in Derry and County Derry
All the latest breaking local news from Derry and County Derry
Keep up to date with the latest sports news
Read all the latest crime & court news in Derry and County Derry
Read all the latest Irish news and updates from around Ireland
Catch up on all the latest business news in Derry and County Derry
Find whats happening in and around Derry and County Derry
Enjoy our award winning photos and picture galleries taken in Derry and County Derry
Read about the latest properties available in Derry and County Derry
Enjoy our latest and up to date motoring review and news in Derry and County Derry
Derry and County Derry Met Eireann Weather Forecast
Recent death notices and obituaries from Derry and County Derry
Latest environmental and climate change news in County Derry
Please allow ads as they help fund our trusted local news content.
Kindly add us to your ad blocker whitelist.
If you want further access to Ireland's best local journalism, consider contributing and/or subscribing to our free daily Newsletter .
Support our mission and join our community now.
To continue reading this article, you can subscribe for as little as €0.50 per week which will also give you access to all of our premium content and archived articles!
Alternatively, you can pay €0.50 per article, capped at €1 per day.
Thank you for supporting Ireland's best local journalism!
Reporter:
Staff Reporter
27 Oct 2022 8:30 PM
MEET THE SQUAD: Ballerin camógs prepare for junior showdown
Ballerin camógs are preparing for Sunday's Derry junior camogie final against near-neighbours Drumsurn.
Click NEXT to meet the players.
7
To continue reading this article, please subscribe and support local journalism!
Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.
To continue reading this article for FREE,please kindly register and/or log in.
Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!
Most Popular
Pictures & Videos
File photo
National News
Local News
He was also charged with possessing a knife on the same date and causing criminal damage to an electronic tag
Derry News
Deaths
Dervla McKay, MD of Aircoach.
Home
Crime & Courts
Three different schools were represented.
GAA
Multimedia
'What's the Bars?' - The Derry News podcast.
The Drumsurn side who will take on Glenullin in the Derry IFC final.
Sponsored Content
Sponsored
JOB ALERT: Comhar Creidmheasa Ghaoth Dobhair are hiring a CEO
Sponsored Content
The biggest ever Cannonball Road Trip returned to The Brehon, Killarney
Let EZ Living Furniture give you a restful sleep
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers the annual State of the European Union Speech on 14 September
The party of the Summer is finally here! Forever Young Festival - July 15-17
Local News
Clive Scoular will speak at the event in Ballinascreen.
Northern Ireland
The A6 pictured here was due to open to traffic in Spring 2022 however it has been hit by delays.