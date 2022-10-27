IN PICTURES: St Pius X junior prizegiving
ABOVE: Mr Friel and Mr O’Neill presenting the Leadership Cup to Clara and Daniel.
St Pius X College, Magherafelt held their junior prizegiving earlier this month, having had their senior event in September.
