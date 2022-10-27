Search

27 Oct 2022

DERRY SFC: Doherty happy to prove last year was no fluke

The wing forward capped a fine season for club and county with another championship.

DERRY SFC: Doherty happy to prove last year was no fluke

Ethan Doherty sets up an attack for Glen during Sunday's final. Pic by Mary K Burke

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

27 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

It has been quite a 12 months for Glen forward Ethan Doherty.

After starring at Celtic Park last year as his club won their first ever senior football championship title, the 20-year-old's career has exploded to life.

A regular in the Derry senior side during their National League campaign, he was then central to the side's Ulster championship success and run to the All-Ireland semi final.

Driving the success is a ravenous hunger for it and a desire to eradicate any doubt over whether Glen are the real deal.

“We had a point to prove this year,” he told the County Derry Post.

“It's always good to win championships but I we really set out at the start of the year to win a second championship and we're delighted to get it.

A delighted Eunan Mulholland raises the trophy to his team mates in the dressing room. Pic by Mary K Burke

“I feel like it is about proving ourselves, I feel like we needed to show that there was no luck involved in the first one.”

Last year's run to the Ulster final, an epic battle with Kilcoo and the prominent role of their players on the Derry team has propelled Glen into the conversation around Gaelic football's big guns.

However, the loss of key player Ciaran McFaul appeared to raise a few questions about whether the side could follow the astronomical success of the previous year.

DERRY SFC: 'We had a chip on our shoulder': Dougan

The Glen full back says his side were out to prove a point.

Doherty says the loss of McFaul and a few murmurings of scepticism made the Watties even more determined to get over the line again.

“Some people maybe felt we wouldn't get the second one,” said the former St Pat's MacRory Cup captain.

“A lot of teams were out to get us and we were missing Ciaran and that, but hopefully now we can make more improvements from last year and push on in Ulster.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media