DERRY SFC: Doherty happy to prove last year was no fluke

It has been quite a 12 months for Glen forward Ethan Doherty.

After starring at Celtic Park last year as his club won their first ever senior football championship title, the 20-year-old's career has exploded to life.

A regular in the Derry senior side during their National League campaign, he was then central to the side's Ulster championship success and run to the All-Ireland semi final.

Driving the success is a ravenous hunger for it and a desire to eradicate any doubt over whether Glen are the real deal.

“We had a point to prove this year,” he told the County Derry Post.

“It's always good to win championships but I we really set out at the start of the year to win a second championship and we're delighted to get it.

A delighted Eunan Mulholland raises the trophy to his team mates in the dressing room. Pic by Mary K Burke

“I feel like it is about proving ourselves, I feel like we needed to show that there was no luck involved in the first one.”

Last year's run to the Ulster final, an epic battle with Kilcoo and the prominent role of their players on the Derry team has propelled Glen into the conversation around Gaelic football's big guns.

However, the loss of key player Ciaran McFaul appeared to raise a few questions about whether the side could follow the astronomical success of the previous year.

Doherty says the loss of McFaul and a few murmurings of scepticism made the Watties even more determined to get over the line again.

“Some people maybe felt we wouldn't get the second one,” said the former St Pat's MacRory Cup captain.

“A lot of teams were out to get us and we were missing Ciaran and that, but hopefully now we can make more improvements from last year and push on in Ulster.”