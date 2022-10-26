DERRY SFC: 'We had a chip on our shoulder': Dougan

A queue of young supporters are jostling their way through the crowd to have their picture taken with the John McLaughlin Cup.

Conor Glass and Ryan Dougan are the attractions, children filtering in and out as the Glen community take their chance to capture the memories.

The latter says their clinical defeat of Slaughtneil in Sunday's final almost brought him back to his younger days.

“It's good to get back-to-back titles; it feels a bit like minor but a lot tougher,” Ryan Dougan told the County Derry Post.

Despite his side remaining in control for much of the game, the Glen full back featured strongly in the man-of-the-match conversation.

He mad a number of crucial interceptions throughout the game; some of them spectacular flying fists, others more dogged examples of defending.

That determination stemmed from a perception that this Watty Graham's side had something to prove.

“We had a bit of a chip on our shoulder when people were saying we weren't the same and stuff like that,” said Dougan.

A delighted Malachy O'Rourke with his management team after Sunday's victory. Pic by Mary K Burke

“We probably weren't performing up to our usual standard, but that's the perks of being a good team; you can grind out results.

“This year feels even better, because we kind of had to prove something, whereas last year we were going in with nothing to lose.”

That feeling of having a point to prove will extend into Ulster, where they will face either Errigal Ciarán or Carrickmore who meet in next weekend's Tyrone final.

With a night in Maghera ahead of him, Dougan wasn't looking too far ahead.

“We haven't talked about it that much; we'll get the celebrations over and then we'll regroup, get down to the pitch and see how we go,” he added.