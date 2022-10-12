Call for right turning lane at 'dangerous' County Derry junction

Local councillors have called on the Department for Infrastructure to create a dedicated right turn lane at a 'dangerous' road junction in south Derry.

Mid-Ulster District Councillors, Councillor Sean McPeake and Councillor Donal McPeake have requested that DFI create a dedicated right turn lane on the A6 Glenshane Road at its junction with Broagh Road, near Knockloughrim.

Speaking to the County Derry Post the Sinn Féin Councillors said: “For several years now Sinn Féin representatives have been lobbying DFI Roads Service to install a right turn lane at the Broagh and Glenshane Road Junction.

"This is an extremely dangerous junction on the main Belfast to Derry roadway. For motorists travelling on the A6 from Castledawson heading west towards Maghera and who wish to move on to the Broagh Road, crossing this can be extremely hazardous in having to cross onto speeding traffic”

“With the near completion of the Granaghan Road Right Turn Lane further along the A6, the Broagh Road turn off is the sole remaining junction on the Castledawson to Dungiven stretch of this busy road without a right turn off lane.”

“DFI have recently commenced a major resurfacing scheme on a 4km section of the A6 between Castledawson Roundabout and the Lurganagoose Road turn-off.

Whilst these improvement works are to be very much welcomed, we have again reiterated our request to have a new right turn lane incorporated on the A6 at the Broagh Road junction.

“We feel now is an opportune time to have these works completed as part of the current resurfacing scheme.”

They added: “The request was again raised last week with a meeting with Western Roads Manager David Healey where we believe there now exists an opportune time to have road safety improved at this turn off.

"Mr Healey responded positively stating that he would now examine the feasibility of having these works carried out at the Broagh Road junction as part of the A6 resurfacing scheme.

"We remain hopeful of a positive outcome to our request to enhance road safety on the A6.”