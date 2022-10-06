Search

06 Oct 2022

Speeding drivers cause lane closure on County Derry road

DfI had originally hoped to operate two-way traffic flow.

The A6 Glenshane Road. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

06 Oct 2022 5:28 PM

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have been forced to implement a one-way lane closure as they work on a busy stretch of County Derry road.

DfI commenced work on a £2 million resurfacing scheme on a stretch of the A6 Glenshane Road, Maghera on Monday September 26.

The works extend approximately four kilometres from Lurganagoose Road to Castledawson Roundabout, with the Department initially saying two-way traffic flow would be maintained.

However, due to a number of drivers ignoring the mandatory 40mph speed limit imposed during the work, a one-way lane closure has now been introduced.

In an update posted on the Department's TrafficWatchNI website, DfI said new arrangements would commence from Thursday October 6.

“Due to continuing high vehicle speeds through the current temporary traffic management arrangement and road safety concerns the Department have been forced to implement a one way lane closure on the A6 Glenshane Road, between Lurganagoose Road and Castledawson Roundabout,” they said.

“From 9:30am to 6pm each day Magherafelt and Belfast bound traffic will be diverted via Knockloughrim and the Hillhead Road.

“Vehicles wishing to travel to Magherafelt can travel through Castledawson with Belfast traffic staying on the Hillhead Road to the A6 Hillhead Road on slip. Advance warning signs will be provided.

“Maghera or Dungiven bound traffic will still be able to use the A6 Glenshane Road but should exercise greater caution through the temporary traffic management arrangements and strictly adhere to the 40mph speed limit.

“Full road closures will still be necessary at weekends and we will keep the public informed of these in advance.”

