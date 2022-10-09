Search

09 Oct 2022

Creeslough Book of Condolence opened by Mayor of Derry and Strabane

'We extend out sympathies and messages of love to our closest neighbours at this terrible time'

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

09 Oct 2022 3:47 PM

A Book of Condolence is to be opened in the City for the victims of the Creeslough explosion tragedy.

The ten victims were: Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan; Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanaghan Garwe; Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher; James O'Flaherty; Martin Gill; Martina Martin; and Hugh kelly.

The Book of Condolence will be opened in the Guildhall at 3pm on Monday and will also be online. A candle light vigil will take place on the Guildhall steps at 8pm on Monday.

The Creeslough tragedy victims.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy said it had been a "sad weekend" for the northwest.

She added: "It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough.

"There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel.

"Our hearts are sore for the victims' families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss.

"It is a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable.

"On behalf of the people of Derry City and Strabane District, I want to offer my condolences and sympathy to all those affected. I also want to acknowledge the work of the emergency services and the volunteers from both sides of the border who came together to work tirelessly all weekend as part of the rescue operation. 

"I am inviting people to come along to the Guildhall on Monday evening at 8pm to take part in a candlelit vigil to show their solidarity and support to the people of Creeslough.

I think it is important that we extend out sympathies and messages of love to our closest neighbours at this terrible time and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and weeks ahead."

