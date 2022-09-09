Mayor pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her passing today.

Councillor Sandra Duffy said: "It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

"I wish to send my sincerest condolences and sympathies to the Queen's family at this sad and difficult time.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the many people in our city and district, especially people from the unionist tradition and the people of Britain, who will feel her loss deeply.

"I would like to also acknowledge the contribution Queen Elizabeth made towards building the peace here, reaching out the hand and helping to advance reconciliation and build relationships. I am hopeful that this will be a lasting legacy.

"I will open a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall to allow people to offer their sympathies to her family at this time."