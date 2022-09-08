Man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of child sex offences

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of sex offences.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim in the case appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court today.

He was charged with a total of 10 offences including six charges of indecently touching a child under 14.

Two charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of possessing indecent images.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on dates between September 25 2011 and March 30 2019.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 6 and remanded in custody.