End of summer community festival hosted by St Brigid's College

Photograph: The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy at St. Brigid’s College, Derry for the launch of The Friends of St Brigid’s Annual End of Summer Festival. Included from left are Gerry McMonagle, Vice Principal, St. Brigid’s College, Rory McPartland, manager, GSAP, Peter McDonnell, Chair, GSAP, Eddie Breslin, Housing Executive, Tina Doolin, Community. Support Officer, Sharon Jones, Aspire Programme Officer and Rose McCrossan, Community Development Manager, GSAP. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography).

All roads will lead to St Brigid’s College on the Glengalliagh Road for the End of Summer Community Festival.

The event is taking place on Saturday (September 10) from 1.00pm to 4.00pm and will include a host of activities.

The ‘Heart of Our Community’ event is an intergenerational festival fun-day and all age groups are invited to come along and experience shared good times. The event is funded by the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund.

This year’s Festival will provide an enjoyable family experience, with activities ranging from Carousel Rides, Bouncy Castles, Obstacle Course, Last Man Standing Wipe Out, Football Darts, Balloon Modelling, Kidz Farm and much, much more.

There will also be live music/entertainment throughout the day as well as a BBQ, tea and coffee stall and a raffle – all within the grounds of Coláiste Bhríde / St Brigid's College.

Speaking at the festival's recent launch, Peter McDonnell, Chair, Greater Shantallow Area Partnership appealed for a great turnout on Saturday.

He said: “The Friends of St Brigid’s Association is a community organisation set up in 2013 to encourage people of all ages within the Greater Shantallow Area to engage in the life of St Brigid’s College and the wider community.

“It also aims to help raise the confidence and aspiration of children and young people by developing and inspiring civic values and encouraging voluntary and community activity.

“This festival is only possible by funding from the Housing Executive’s Cohesion Fund and will offer an opportunity for all ages to come together again, after two years absence because of Covid, to enjoy the events, share in the fun and take pride in the Outer North Area and the strong sense of community it embodies.

“We believe the weather is to be good so I’m hoping we can end this summer on a high note with everyone having some fun and enjoying the barbecue. I’m also delighted to say we will have our Mayor Sandra Duffy in attendance.”

Also encouraging a good turnout for the event, the Mayor Sandra Duffy added: “I’m really looking forward to the End of Summer Festival this weekend.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to come along to St Brigid’s College and enjoy the wide range of entertainment, activities and refreshments that have been arranged. It’s a great chance for the community to come together for a day of fun and craic and I can’t wait to join them.”

Saturday’s event is free to attend and runs from 1.00 until 4.00pm.