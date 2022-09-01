Ardtara Country House named best in the county

Ardtara Country House has been crowned the ‘Best Hotel/Guest House Restaurant’ by the Restaurant Association of Ireland at the coveted regional awards, known by the industry as the ‘Food Oscars’.

The elegant venue, located just outside Upperlands, was built by one of the North’s wealthy linen barons and is in a picturesque setting amid woodlands and lakes.

Ardtara Country House is a renowned foodie destination and the restaurant's chefs are passionate about using the finest seasonal food and support local producers and suppliers. The kitchen uses fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs grown in their own gardens.

Chef Patron, Ian Orr, works closely with his Head Chef to ensure the finest dining experience for all customers. The menu at The Clark Restaurant changes daily to incorporate the freshest possible seasonal ingredients from local producers and suppliers.

The Clark Restaurant offers afternoon tea, Sunday lunch and a fine dining menu.

Ardtara also offers a wide range of food-themed events, from cookery demonstrations to themed wine dinners and Christmas events such as Victorian Christmas Dinners, and live band evenings.

Ardtara is part of the multi award-winning Browns Bonds Hill Collection, a bespoke restaurant collection that includes Browns Bonds Hill, who secured ‘Best Restaurant’ in the county at the awards evening for the tenth time.

The collection also includes Browns in Town, located in Derry, and Eighteen Ninety Four, a fine dining restaurant overlooking Portstewart Strand.