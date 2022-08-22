Search

22 Aug 2022

Arson attack in County Derry town could have resulted in 'serious consequences'

A window was smashed and smoke damage caused to a house.

Arson attack in County Derry town could have resulted in 'serious consequences'

Loughanhill Park. Pic: Google Maps.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

22 Aug 2022 12:39 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack at a property in the Loughanhill Park area of Coleraine.

Inspector Aaron Brown said: “We received a report shortly after 1.20am this morning, Monday 22nd August, that a suspected petrol bomb had been thrown at the front of a property.

“A small window was smashed as a result of the attack and smoke damage was caused to the front door of the property.

“One person was inside the house at the time and was able to extinguish the fire with water prior to the arrival of police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Man escapes injury in suspected petrol bomb attack on home

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences. The device has now been recovered for forensic examination.

“Our investigation into this morning’s suspected petrol bomb attack is at an early stage and we will be pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including the potential that it could be linked to other recent incidents in the Coleraine area.

“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace.

“If you have any information or video footage that you think could help detectives with our investigation in Loughanhill Park, please contact 101 quoting reference 88 of 22/08/22.”

Just three charged after spate of violent crimes in County Derry town

A series of violent incidents and petrol bomb attacks have been recorded in the area.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/. 

The attack is now the eleventh petrol bomb incident in the town since March 2022, and the second to take place within Loughanhill Park.

Earlier this year, a 44-year-old man was arrested after a shotgun was located by police at his property on Loughanhill Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media