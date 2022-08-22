Arson attack in County Derry town could have resulted in 'serious consequences'

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack at a property in the Loughanhill Park area of Coleraine.

Inspector Aaron Brown said: “We received a report shortly after 1.20am this morning, Monday 22nd August, that a suspected petrol bomb had been thrown at the front of a property.

“A small window was smashed as a result of the attack and smoke damage was caused to the front door of the property.

“One person was inside the house at the time and was able to extinguish the fire with water prior to the arrival of police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences. The device has now been recovered for forensic examination.

“Our investigation into this morning’s suspected petrol bomb attack is at an early stage and we will be pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including the potential that it could be linked to other recent incidents in the Coleraine area.

“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace.

“If you have any information or video footage that you think could help detectives with our investigation in Loughanhill Park, please contact 101 quoting reference 88 of 22/08/22.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

The attack is now the eleventh petrol bomb incident in the town since March 2022, and the second to take place within Loughanhill Park.

Earlier this year, a 44-year-old man was arrested after a shotgun was located by police at his property on Loughanhill Park.