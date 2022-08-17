Search

17 Aug 2022

Mid Ulster Council and trade unions conclude discussions around pay offer

Mid Ulster Council and trade unions conclude discussions around pay offer

The council and trade unions have concluded discussions around a local pay offer

Reporter:

Staff reporter

17 Aug 2022 8:02 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Mid Ulster District Council and Trade Unions (GMB, NIPSA and Unite) have successfully concluded discussions around a local pay offer.

As a result of the collective discussions with all three unions, GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members.

Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members.

The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.

The Council and Trade Unions have welcomed the outcome of the constructive discussions, jointly acknowledging the importance of ongoing positive engagement. 

The Council anticipates that all impacted services will return to normal on Friday (August 19).

