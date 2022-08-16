You're So Vain - Mid Ulster ranked as the 'most vain' area in all of the North

Mid Ulster has ranked as the most vain area in the North.

Research carried out by leading independent distributor to the hair and beauty industry, Chris & Sons wanted to find out the vainest areas of Northern Ireland.

They mapped the number of hairdressers and beauty salons per 100,000 people across the entire UK.

Mid Ulster came out as the vainest area of Northern Ireland with 123 salons, followed by Belfast, which has 102 salons, then Newry, Mourne and Down. With 96.

The least vain areas included Causeway Coast and Glens with 66 shops while Derry city and Strabane has 73 shops.

Andrew Vassiliou, Director of Chris & Sons said: “It’s no surprise that we like to keep well-groomed, however, we were shocked to find out that back in 2019 a record-breaking £8.6 billion was spent at hairdressers and personal care salons in the UK.

“We know first-hand that the hairdressing and beauty industry has been one of the hardest hit by the UK’s pandemic lockdowns, with turnover falling by an average of 45% in 2020 compared to 2019. However, we are confident that the industry will continue to bounce back and grow, just as it did before.”