103-year-old Norman’s contribution to REME acknowledged by council

A special presentation has taken place in Coleraine in honour of one of the founding members of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME).

103-year-old Norman Irwin was welcomed to the event in Cloonavin by the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Mrs Alison Millar, and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace, along with REME Corps Colonel, Colonel I J Phillips ADC who travelled from his base in England for the occasion.

Mr Irwin received a bespoke gift to mark his lifelong commitment to the Corps, after initially joining the Coleraine Battery in 1939.

He spent over six years oversees, with postings across the Middle East and Italy, before eventually coming back to the UK.

After returning home, he married his beloved wife Margaret who he met while in Hawick, Scotland, in 1947, and they went on to have four children while Norman enjoyed a long and successful engineering career in Coleraine.

Speaking after the recent special event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Norman’s story is certainly one of a life well-lived, and what an inspiration he continues to be.

"Today is a very proud day for Norman and his family, and it is wonderful to see him receive this recognition from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for whom he played such a vital role, amid the most unimaginable circumstances of war.

“It is a privilege to have people like Norman in our community, and we will be forever indebted to his actions and bravery.”

The Chairman of the REME Association Northern Ireland Branch, Mr William McNaul, expressed appreciation to the Mayor and the Borough Council for their support in honouring Mr Irwin.