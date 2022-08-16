County Derry construction company wins national innovation award 

Pioneering techniques using cutting edge technology have secured a national innovation award for a Magherafelt company.

Stronghold Preservation, based in Moneymore, is the first Northern Irish business to win a Best Practice Award from national trade body the Property Care Association (PCA).

The PCA handed out a series of accolades to member businesses and individuals that showcased the highest level of professionalism and knowledge.

Stronghold Preservation was declared winner of the Innovation category after showcasing the use of a Dynamic Testing Methodology (DTM), a non-invasive method for assessing areas of decay or deterioration in structures.

Using a small, specially designed electronic hammer to create vibration impulses at key locations within a structure, it can measure the responses to provide real-time information that identifies defects without the need for invasive techniques.

Stronghold Preservation has been trading for more than 30 years, working on some of the most prestigious historic buildings and structures in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

A panel of expert judges assessed the award entries.

“This is a fantastically clever process for empirically assessing building components, which may prevent the need for many costly and disruptive remedial works, whilst still giving assurance about their long-term capability,” they said.

The Innovation award – sponsored by Wykamol Group Ltd - was presented to the Stronghold Preservation team at a ceremony held at The Slate, University of Warwick.

Steve Hodgson, Chief Executive of the PCA, said: “Our members tackle a range of issues that can affect people’s homes and businesses, buildings of national importance or major infrastructure.

“Their talent and skills are highly valued, and our 2022 Best Practice Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the expertise and experience of our members.

“I congratulate Stronghold Preservation on the professionalism and commitment to quality service that is recognised with this award.”

