County Derry firm teams up with local gym for staff wellbeing

Employees at leading construction company, Henry Brothers, have recently benefited from a partnership with RE:Academy, a local gym that provides one to one appointments with staff to improve their wellbeing.

RE:Academy offers employees an InBody Scan, a method of measuring body composition to gain an understanding of how alterations in a person’s lifestyle choices, such as diet and training regimes, can directly affect overall health.

The partnership forms part of Henry Brother’s ‘Wellbeing at Work’ strategy that aims to improve the physical and mental wellness of its staff and follows on from the Henry Brothers Fitness Factor that has been run by RE:Academy this last two years.

CSR director at Henry Brothers, Ian Henry, believes that employee welfare is paramount. He said:

“At Henry Brothers, we recognise that our employees are one of our best assets and understand the importance of working with our staff to improve employee wellbeing.

“By teaming up with RE:Academy, Henry Brothers employees were able to develop a better understanding of their bodies and gain the tools necessary to make small changes that will enhance their health.

“The programme has been a great success to date, and we intend to roll this out to even more employees over this next few weeks and then carry out follow up visits to provide help and advice so as they can make the most of the information they get from there Inbody scan.”

Henry Brothers currently employs over 200 people directly across its sites in Northern Ireland, England, and Scotland.

