30 Jul 2022

Popular festival returns to Magherafelt

The festival is aimed at both children and adults.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry is pictured with Mother Goose launching the Tafelta Festival, which will take place in Magherafelt on Saturday, August 6.

Mary K Burke

30 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

The popular Tafelta festival will return to Magherafelt town centre this August.

The event, which has been organised by Mid Ulster District Council in partnership with Magherafelt Town Centre Forum and local hospitality businesses, will return on Saturday, August 6 and will see a selection of free family-friendly entertainment in the town accompanied by entertainment in hospitality businesses throughout the day.

The festival features activities aimed at both children and adults so there is sure to be something to suit every age group.

Music performances and kids’ entertainment, including face painting, balloon modelling, walkabouts, puppet shows, clay modelling, Lego workshops, Storytelling and sing-along workshops, kid’s yoga, silent disco, and arts and crafts activities will also take place around the town centre.

Speaking about the return of the Tafelta Festival, the Chair of Mid Ulster Council, Councillor Córa Corry said,

“I am delighted that the Tafelta Festival will return to Magherafelt town centre again this year. This exciting and vibrant festival celebrates our local heritage.

"The event will undoubtedly bring additional footfall to the town, allowing us to showcase the unique retail and hospitality offering Magherafelt is famed for.

“I look forward to experiencing the hive of activity and special buzz in the town from 11 am -5pm on Saturday 6th August,” added Councillor Corry.

Further information on the Tafelta Festival including a full list of activities, times and locations can be found on the council website: www.midulstercouncil.org

/tafelta

