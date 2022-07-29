Search

29 Jul 2022

Popular County Derry bus route re-instated

A local councillor has welcomed the move.

Councillor Kearney has secured the reinstatement of the popular service between Innishrush and Ballymena.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

SDLP councillor Martin Kearney has welcomed the reinstatement of the Innishrush to Ballymena bus service. 

Councillor Kearney secured the reinstatement of the service after appealing to Translink on behalf of local residents. 

The 127B service will leave Innishrush for Ballymena on a Monday-Friday at 9:55am, returning from Ballymena at 1.20pm. 

Councillor Kearney said: “After being contacted by a number of local residents who were disappointed by the end of the direct Innishrush-Ballymena bus service I am delighted to say that after working with Translink on this issue we have once again secured the restoration of this vital service for the local community. 

“This loss of this service was a real blow to people in Innishrush, with many people relying on it to travel into Ballymena for important health appointments, shopping or to socialise and visit their friends and family. It was of particular value to our older population who are more likely to depend on public transport to get around. 

“There have been a number of public transport routes cut in recent years and that has had a significant impart on the wider community in this area.

"At a time when we are encouraging people to leave their cars at home to help us deal with the climate crisis it’s important that we offer a proper service, particularly to rural areas. 

“I understand that a number of routes were cut back due to lack of use during the coronavirus pandemic, but with the worst of pandemic hopefully over us we need to see these routes restored so that people do not feel isolated or cut off.

“I will continue to work with Translink in the hopes of having additional stops added to this route and the restoration of previous services for everyone in this area.” 

