REACH Across Shared History Finale

REACH Across is staging a finale event at the North West Regional College on Tuesday next, June 21 from 10.00am – 2.00pm that will bring an end to a year-long series of courses, workshops and events that were part of a Shared History, Shared Learning Project funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland.

During the project REACH Across planned, delivered and evaluated shared learning sessions involving schools and youth clubs throughout the North-West, as well as shared history workshops, education visits to local cultural and historical locations and an activity residential to develop contact established during the programme.

Respective groups participating in the Project were also invited to design and produce items with a Shared History focus and this included canvas paintings, small furniture, garden planters and even a project-related song.

The project also included learning days for local primary schools and these events included guided tours of the City Walls and local museums, as well as performances by Ulster-Scots dancers, Irish dancers and the LondonDerry Bands Forum.

Additional workshops and events included Theatre of Witness workshops for project volunteers and also project participants, Human Library sessions that informed young people of cultural and social prejudices in N. Ireland, a hair and make-up workshop that compared styles over a 100 years and PeaceLine tours, to help young people have a better understanding of the consequences of conflict and the ongoing need for Peace Walls.

Over the past year REACH Across have worked with 249 young people from the primary, post-primary and youth sectors, during a year that was still affected by school and youth club restrictions.

The finale is an acknowledgement of all the work, achievements and participation of young people from throughout the North West and we hope the project will play its part in helping to create greater understanding of the damage caused by conflict and also the benefits of integration and cross- community friendships.

REACH Across and associate schools and youth clubs, would like to thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund for providing a grant that would improve com- munity relations amongst local young people and help participants to understand our troubled past and to be more active in our shared future.