Me & You with Jennifer Griffiths: Caravan Or Caribbean …???

With holiday season in the air, with everyone packing suitcases, taking about jetting off, here’s a little article to make you smile and think …. Caravan or Caribbean? I know lots of you do have your own caravan locally that you go to throughout the year, but why not book a different site, a different area, a ‘proper holiday caravan’ or will choose the Caribbean ….

Drive not fly … the news has been full of long delays, cancelled flights, queues miles long at check in, why not forget that, jump in the car and say ‘caravan here we come’!

Comfort… unless you’ve tons of money for first class travel, airport seats are generally not the most comfortable to sit in, or to sit next to kids in(!), especially if you are on a flight that’s going to take NINE hours! Bring on the car!!

Snacks and food… airport food is a novelty for five minutes (not the full meal!), treats like crisps, coke and chocolate is expensive. So pop to the supermarket, pack a bag of goodies in a cool bag and off you go!

Cot, highchair, car seats etc etc … yes the hotel promises to have it all but actually will they? Choose a caravan and take your own!

Clothes … usually one of the most expensive parts of going on holiday; new shorts, t-shirts, sun dresses, sandals, t-shirts, at least two or three outfits for each day for everyone. Save a fortune by popping to a caravan and taking the clothes you all wear all the time - well maybe just one or two new outfits each - not fourteen!

Toys… hotels do not come with toys, pack one or two to take and the children are soon bored, take a box of their favourites in the boot of the car and peace reigns!

Luggage allowance … yes I know it sounds like I’m saying you’ve lots to pack (whether for the caravan or Caribbean) but these are things you WILL need or miss. Extra suitcases, extra weight equals extra money plus someone has to carry them all (and the pram!) . Invest in a roof rack for the car and even the bikes can come too!

Sun… yes I can see the sun on holiday is important and well, maybe it won’t be sunny and hot every day at the caravan BUT there also won’t be freak storms, a tsunami or tornado’s!

Fun for all … says the hotel, but is it really, stuck in one room with two / three beds, a kettle and nowhere to play - as a Mum that would not sound like fun to me!

Kids club free … shouts the advert, another way hotels encourage families to book their venue. It may be free but will your two year old really want to go - you know how long it took her to settle into nursery? As for your teenager is he really going to want to go - really???

Excursions … planned by the hotel - on a coach for three hours with hot, sticky, grumpy children and Dad - no thanks! In a caravan you have the car, can plan what to see and do in the local area - farm, zoo, fair, aquarium, swim park (yes we have these here too!) Then just jump in (car seats already in) and off you go!

Food … I know you love to try local cuisine, but do the children? Will you spend hours searching for McDonalds, ‘great English meals served here’ signs? Hmmm not much fun there that I can think of.

Food again…In a hotel they usually provide breakfast such as cereal (no it’s not our coco pops), maybe an evening meal (again not the usual fish fingers, so get ready for cries of I WANT my fish fingers / coco pops etc!) In a caravan, to solve this problem you can bring your own.

But, of course a holiday is not a holiday if you’ve got to cook every day, every meal, but caravan holidays are generally in places that aren’t too far away - places that have the same meal, meal types. So yes, you can have Chinese food, Dad can have Greek food and your teenager can have a big mac, fries and milkshake!

By the pool … yes of course snoozing by the pool, feeling the waves tickle your toes, the relaxing sound of water trickling from the waterfall… sounds perfect. But realistically it’s likely to be crowded, with no sun beds by the water, with lots of people frowning as the children shout, slash and run about. Stressful not peaceful.

A caravan holiday on a campsite usually has a pool with families just like yours - no moaners - no glares, just happy smiling children and parents. Know what I’d prefer, well of the course the waves on my toes but that can come when the children are eighteen!

Money … holidays are expensive, but it’s easier to do a caravan holiday on a budget than the Caribbean. Even getting the deluxe three bed caravan with side awning, barbecue and outside table and chairs is not going to be as expensive.. just think what you could do with the money you save ….

….. Hmmm weekend away for you and your partner without the kids… waves lapping, sun shining, drinks on tap, fancy food …..

Happy choosing, happy holidays :)