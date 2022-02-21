Amber warning in place for Derry as Storm Franklin continues to blow

Hoarding at Jack's Bar on Sackville Street brought down by Storm Franklin
An amber warning for high winds remains in place for Derry.
It follows the city being hit by Storm Franklin which brought gusts of 60-70mph.
Minor damage was caused and the Upper Galliagh Road on the outskirts of the city was blocked by a fallen tree.
In the city centre, hoarding at Jack's Bar on Sackville Street was brought down.
Last night's Illuminate Festival events were cancelled.
Derry City and Strabane District Council said they took the decision on safety grounds after high winds had been forecast.
The festival will resume for for nights from this Thursday.
The amber warning is to remain in place for the remainder of the day.
