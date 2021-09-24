Search

Two men charged with offences the night Lyra McKee shot dead

Pair expected to appear at Derry Magistrate's Court today

Lyra McKee - shot dead watching rioting in Creggan on April 18, 2019.

John Gill

Two men, arrested in Derry earlier this week as part of the PSNI investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city over two years ago, have been charged with a number of offences linked to disturbances on the night she was killed.

The 29-year-old was watching rioting in Fanad Drive in the Creggan area of the city on April 18 when she was shot dead by a New IRA gunman.

The two men, aged 24 and 29, have been charged with riot and throwing petrol bombs.
They are expected to appear before Derry Magistrate's Court via video link today.
A 55 year old man arrested in Belfast yesterday as part of the investigation has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service

