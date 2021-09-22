Limavady man appears before court charged with causing death of pensioner by dangerous driving

A man is due to go on trial charged with causing the death of a Limavady pensioner by dangerous driving.
Kenneth William Semple (41) appeared before a preliminary enquiry at Limavady Magistrates Court today accused of causing the death of Catherine Claydon in 2019.
Ms Claydon, who was in her 90s, died after she was struck by a motorcycle while she was walking on the Drumrane Road, Limavady on September 19, 2019.
Semple, of Plantation View in Limavady, was accompanied in the dock by his solicitor Ruairi Muldoon, as the single charge was read to him.
He spoke only to confirm that he didn't wish to say anything in relation to the charge.
District Judge Peter King ordered Semple to return for arraignment at Antrim Crown Court on October 19.
