Derry man fined for breach of Covid-19 regulations

Derry courthouse.
When police noticed an 'ongoing party' at an address where they knew there was to be only a sole occupier they found five people in breach of Covid regulations Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.
Bernard John McFadden, 23, of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted a charge of breaching the regulations on April 22 this year.
The court heard that police checked out the gathering they had noticed they found five people and evidence of drink being taken.
The defendant was one of the five and refused to engage with the penalty notice issued.
Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said his client had been invited to the house by the homeowner.
He said he did not engage with the penalty process as he did not have the means.
McFadden was fined £130.
