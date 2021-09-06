Search

06/09/2021

'The calm at the centre of chaotic times'

Pat Hume’s son pays emotional tribute to his late mother as she is laid to rest  

'The calm at the centre of chaotic times'

The family of Pat Hume carrying her wicker coffin from St Eugene's Cathedral following her Requiem Mass.

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

A son of Pat Hume has paid a loving tribute to his late mother, describing her as a 'people person' who treated everyone she met with the same respect and the same 'remarkable grace, no matter where they were from or whatever their station in life.'

Aidan Hume was speaking during Requiem Mass for the wife of former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, John Hume, in St Eugene's Cathedral. Mrs Hume passed away on Thursday last after a short illness. She was 83.

Addressing mourners, Aidan said: “Human connection was fundamental to mum’s existence. She was a people person. She treated everyone she met with the same respect and the same remarkable grace, no matter where they were from or whatever their station in life. She had an incredible ability to establish a special connection with everyone she met and to find a way to brighten up the lives of all of those around her.

“Mum knew everyone and everyone knew mum,” he said. 

Aidan said no matter how difficult or crazy a situation, his mother was 'simply unflappable.'

He added: “As a mother, one of the greatest gifts she gave all of us was the fundamental knowledge that we were loved unconditionally.

“This love has carried all of us through different circumstances in our own lives. Her grandchildren knew she was special, she adored them all and made sure they knew it. She got a special joy out of her two great grandchildren. 

“She was able to impart a sense of safety and love which sustained us as the world around us was full of uncertainties. Mum loved to laugh and her laughter was infectious. Mum always focused on the positives in life, always smiling, always happy.”

Welcoming mourners, Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown, said the service was 'first and foremost a family event.'

He added: “There are many who are participating in the event from around the country and around the world. Not all will share the language of faith that we speak here today but all of you who join us have a shared gratitude for those who have spent their lives in the service of the common good.” 

"There are many who are participating in the event from around the country and around the world," he said. "Not all will share the language of faith that we speak here today but all of you who join us have a shared gratitude for those who have spent their lives in the service of the common good." 

Among those in attendance were President Michael D Higgins and former First Minister, David Trimble, who, as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mr Hume.

Also in attendance was the Mayor of Derry, Alderman Graham Warke, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Right Rev Andrew Forster, Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt and prominent members of the SDLP.

Members of the public, who had gathered in the cathedral grounds, applauded Mrs Hume's remains were taken to the City Cemetery where she was laid to rest alongside her late husband.

