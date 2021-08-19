19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Second half goals pave the way for Slaughtneil's win at Lavey

Brendan Rogers scored 3-2 for the Emmet's

Second half goals pave the way for Slaughtneil's win at Lavey

Jack Cassidy's second-half goal helped Slaughtneil on their way. (Pic: Brendan Monaghan)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Goals from Jack Cassidy and Brendan Rogers at the start of the second-half shot Slaughtneil into an 11-point lead and on their way to victory at Lavey.

SPERRIN GALVANISERS SHL

Slaughtneil 6-21
Lavey 2-10
The margin of the defeat and that of Kevin Lynch's win at Ballinascreen leave Lavey behind the Lynch's on score difference at the top of the table.

The Emmet's started well, but failed to translate their play into scores. After going four points behind, Lavey notched their first score after seven minutes.

Both teams missed chances over the remainder of the half, with Slaughtneil leading 0-11 to 0-5 at the break.

Lavey scored an early goal from Ryan Mulholland but it was Slaughtneil who went on to dominate the second-half, with Rogers scoring his first goal in the 38th minute and substitute Jack Cassidy adding a second three minutes later.

Goals from Rogers and Shea Cassidy stretched Michael McShane's side's lead to 16 points. Lavey managed a goal from Fintan Bradley, but Slaughtneil pushed on near for further scores.

Substitute Michael McEldowney scored a goal with six minutes to go before Rogers completed his hat-trick with the final score of the game.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Francis McEldowney; Sean Cassidy. Shane McGuigan, Sean Ó Caiside; Karl (0-2), James McCloskey, Meehaul McGrath (0-1); Brendan Rogers (3-2), Conor McKenna; Mark McGuigan (0-1), Cormac O'Doherty (0-6f), Proinsias Burke (0-1); Liam Cassidy, Brian Cassidy (0-4), Shea Cassidy (1-2, 1f)
SUBS: Peadar Kearney, Jack Cassidy (1-2), Michael McEldowney (1-0), Morgan McEldowney, Sean O’Doherty

LAVEY: Michael Taggart; Colm Dillon, James Crawford, Dara McPeake; Brendan Laverty, Ciaran Henry (0-1), Shane McGill; Oran Downey, Dermot O'Neill; Ryan Mulholland (1-4), Danny Shaw, Aidy Toner; Ryan McGill (0-1), Ryan Farren, Fintan Bradley (1-4, 3f)
SUBS: Cormac Collins, Odrán Waldron, Sean Toner, Jack Shaw, Liam Murphy

Kevin Lynch's ease to victory at Ballinascreen

The winners hit all of their 2-21 tally from play

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media