Derry can book semi-final spot with a win against Carlow

The TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Championship continues with Round 4 this weekend and Derry's clash with Carlow.

Carlow v Derry

Sunday (1.30) - Lannleire

Carlow are currently bottom of the pile and pointless after two games.

The Barrowsiders could do with a positive result against Derry but even if they don’t win, they could still book a place in the semi-finals from their final outing against Limerick next weekend.

It’s still tight in the race to claim the four semi-final spots on offer in a five-team round robin group – and this is another pivotal fixture.

Derry have one win from two games and another victory here would see the Oak Leafers safely through to the last four.

Carlow forward Clíodhna Ní Shé is the leading scorer in the Junior Championship with 4-6, while Emma Doherty has 0-7 to date for Derry.

Derry: L Gunn; A McGough, D Donnelly, N Brown; A Frizzelle, G Conway (capt.), Erin Doherty; A McAllister, Emma Doherty; C McGurk, D McNicholl, D Kivlehan; R McAllister, O McGeough, K Canavan.

Carlow: N Hanley; O Fitzpatrick, A Dooley, R Bermingham; N Mohan, E Atkinson, N Murphy; C O’Neill, N Forde; M Kinsella, S Doyle, N Kelly; A Gilmartin (capt.), C Ní Shé, D O’Brien.

Antrim v Wicklow

Sunday (xx) - Mullahoran

The top two in the table meet in Mullahoran. Antrim have two wins from three while Wicklow, the pre-Championship favourites and 2020 runners-up, have two wins from two.

Antrim lead the way on scoring difference and in their final game of the group stages, they’ll be anxious to finish this phase of the competition on a high.

With first playing fourth and second playing third in the semi-finals, there’s a real incentive to finish on top of the pile.

And that should bring a real edge to proceedings in Mullahoran, as Wicklow aim to maintain their 100 per cent record to date.

Antrim’s forwards have been scoring freely to date, with Cathy Carey leading the way on 1-13, while Marie Kealy is Wicklow’s leading scorer with 0-13.

Antrim: J Curran; D Coleman, O Corr, A McFarland (capt.); M Blaney, M Hanna, Á Tubridy; E Ferran, C Brown; N Enright, C Carey, G McLaughlin; A Taggart, T Mellon, C Taggart

Wicklow: L Dempsey; A Gillen, S.J. Winders (capt.), L Dunne; L Fusciardi, A Conroy, P Faulkner; N McGettigan, S Delahunt; L Ahern, C Dempsey, R McGettigan; C Fox, M Deeney, M Kealy

