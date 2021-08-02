Slaughtneil pick up second win of the season at Coleraine

Slaughtneil picked up their second win of the season against Coleraine on Monday night.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Slaughtneil 1-9

Coleraine 0-8

In a game of cat and mouse, where possession was everything, Shane McGuigan's 13th minute goal left the come side chasing and Slaughtneil had enough about them to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

As the first-half, with Coleraine unable to prevent Slaughtneil's kick-out strategy, they conceded and retreated completely. With both teams playing the same patient brand of football, three booming points from distance by Aidan McGonigle gave the home side boosts at vital times. The pace of Lorcan McMullen was causing problems for Peadar Kearney anytime Coleraine got him inside.

On the other side, an attack before half-time typified the pattern the the game. Slaughtneil kept possession for close to two minutes before Brendan Rogers' injection of pace opened a gap and Christopher Bradley put the Emmet's 1-6 to 0-5 ahead at the break.

The Emmet's may have had a goal earlier in the game when Shane McGuigan's pass put Ronan Bradley in the clear, but his well-struck low effort was brilliantly saved by Cillian Butler at full stretch.

When the game's only goal came, it was well worked. Peter McCullagh's pass found Christopher Bradley he slotted to Shane McGuigan who tucked his shot across Butler to the far corner for a 1-2 to 0-1 lead.

Coleraine were unable to stop the movement for Slaughtneil's kick-outs and eventually conceded, opting to filter back and tempt turnovers, with McMullen's pace a dangerous weapon on the break.

At the end of the third quarter, with Coleraine 1-7 to 0-6 in arrears, McMullen cut inside, but his shot was turned onto the bar by goalkeeper Antóin McMullan and Slaughtneil were off the hook.

A Keelan Feeney point from the wing and a score from Brendan McEldowney, after Fionnbharr McGuigan's kick pass to switch the play, did enough to give Slaughtneil breathing space in the final quarter.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Antóin McMullan; Peadar Kearney, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Fionnbharr McGuigan, Paul McNeill (0-1), Keelan Feeney (0-1); Patsy Bradley, Seán Ó Caiside; Bernard Mellon, Christopher Bradley (0-4, 1f), Peter McCullagh; Ronan Bradley, Shane McGuigan (1-2, 1m), Brendan McEldowney (0-1)

SUBS: Jack Cassidy, Michael McEldowney

COLERAINE: Cillian Butler; Ciaran Lagan, Liam McGoldrick, Ruairi Mooney; Devlin Donnelly, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Ciaran Lenahan; Niall Holly (0-1), Shay McLaughlin; Aidan McGonigle (0-3), Ciaran McGoldrick, Pauric Horan; Lorcan McMullen, Dara Mooney (0-3, 2f), Liam Ferris

SUBS: Gavin McWilliams, Pearse McGonigle, Danny McGarry, Dermot Lynch