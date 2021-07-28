Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Kevin Johnston goal seals Dungiven win at Banagher

Stephen O'Neill's side sit top of the table with two games in hand

Kevin Johnston goal seals Dungiven win at Banagher

Kevin Johnston scored Dungiven's goal in their win at Banagher. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Dungiven 1-11
Banagher 0-8
A goal from Kevin Johnston at the start of the fourth quarter sealed victory for Dungiven at Banagher on Wednesday night.

After coming off the bench in their win over Foreglen, it was a first start for the former Derry defender since their 2018 championship defeat to Lavey before he relocated to Australia.

The victory takes Stephen O'Neill's side into top spot, three points ahead of neighbours Drumsurn who have two games in hand.

Dungiven led 0-4 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter, with Marty Burke (2), Thomas Brady and Conor Murphy on target. Tiarnán Moore and Peter Hagan were among the Banagher scorers.

Substitute Stiofan Tracey and Murphy extended the visitors' lead to two points (0-6 to 0-4) by half-time.

The trend continued early in the second half. Burke (2), Cahir Higgins and Conor Murphy stretched Banagher's advantage to 0-10 to 0-7 by the second water break. Moore (2) and Hagan were on target for the home side.

Banagher lost Ciaran Lynch to a black card with 11 minutes to go and during that spell Dungiven hit the only goal of the game, with Johnston powering home at the end of a near passing move, putting them 1-10 to 0-8 ahead.

Pauric McCloskey was send off on a straight red card shortly after the goal and Banagher were down to 13 men for the remainder of the game.

Dungiven had a chance to add a second goal in the last minute, but Sean McKeever's penalty was straight at goalkeeper McDermott.

DUNGIVEN: Kevin Farren; Conor McKelvey, Thomas McClarey, Niall McNicholl; Thomas Brady (0-1), Kevin Johnson (1-0), Darragh McGilligan; Shea McKeever, Conor Murphy (0-3f); Pauric McNicholl, Marty Burke (0-4, 3f), Daire McKeever; Cahir Higgins (0-1), Feargal Higgins, Sean McKeever
SUBS: Cormac McCartney, Fionntan Murphy (0-1), Niall McGonigle, Paddy O’Kane, Stiofan Tracey (0-1)

BANAGHER: Daryl McDermott; Paul Murphy, Oisin McCloskey, Calum O'Kane; Gavin O'Neill, Tiarnán McCloskey, Ruairi Quirk; Pauric McCloskey, Fiontan McGilligan; Ciaran Lynch (0-1), Peter Hagan (0-2f), Ryan McGillion (0-1); Eoin Devine, Conor Feeney, Tiarnán Moore (0-4, 2f, 1m)
SUBS: Eamon Óg Feeney, Liam Eoin Campbell

Stephen O'Neill starts an eventful weekend with a win as Dungiven see off Slaughtmanus

The Dungiven manager will be plotting the downfall of Armagh on Sunday

Dungiven cap off comeback with late winner at Greenlough

Niall McGonagle nails late winner on his debut

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie