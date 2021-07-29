Man injured in early morning stabbing incident in Derry

The man was found in Meadowbank Avenue shortly after 4.00am this morning.
A man is in hospital after being injured in a stabbing incident in Derry in the early hours of this morning.
The man was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital after being found with stab wound to his neck at Meadowbank Avenue, off Strand Road, shortly after 4.00am.
It is understood his injuries are not life-threatening.
The PSNI have appealed to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 177 of 29/07/21.
A PSNI spokesperson said a could also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
More News
Cllr Doyle says a resulotion has been found to deal with 'chronic issues' at Ballyarnett Country Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.