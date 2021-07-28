Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Boy (14) being treated for head injuries after overnight assault in Derry

15-year-old boy in custody after being arrested by police

policeNEW

Police are questioning a 15-year-old boy.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A 15 year old boy was arrested following an overnight assault on a 14-year-old in Derry.

The incident occurred in Clon Elagh in the Skeoge area on the outskirts of the city.

Shortly after midnight, a PSNI spokesperson said it was reported that two males were causing damage to the front door of a property in the area.

Upon arrival of police, it was reported that a 14-year-old boy was believed to have been assaulted and received injuries to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A short time later, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.
The PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 9 28/07/21. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

