Boy (14) being treated for head injuries after overnight assault in Derry

Police are questioning a 15-year-old boy.
A 15 year old boy was arrested following an overnight assault on a 14-year-old in Derry.
The incident occurred in Clon Elagh in the Skeoge area on the outskirts of the city.
Shortly after midnight, a PSNI spokesperson said it was reported that two males were causing damage to the front door of a property in the area.
Upon arrival of police, it was reported that a 14-year-old boy was believed to have been assaulted and received injuries to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A short time later, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.
The PSNI spokesperson added: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 9 28/07/21. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.