Lots of delicious treats on offer at Derry Coffee Morning

The fundraising Coffee Morning is being held on Sunday..
Destined, the Derry charity empowering people with learning disabilities, is to host a Coffee Morning this weekend.
The fundraising event will take place between 10.00am and noon this Sunday in the Gasyard Bistro Cafe.
The event will feature live music and, according to the organisres, 'lots of delicious treats' on offer.
All proceeds will be donated to Destined.
