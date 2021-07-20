Derry dance theatre company launches digital dance and movement programme

As part of Echo Echo’s summer long digital programme, the Derry-based dance-theatre company, is releasing a free online course in dance and movement for over 50s.

The course of eight sessions is for anyone who is interested in dance and movement and offers a relaxed and gentle exploration of how to move in a more poetic way.

The course is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and is led by highly experienced Echo Echo Ensemble member, Kelly Quigley.

Kelly said: “The course starts from the perspective that the wisdom you have gained from life resides within your cells and is waiting to be accessed for the purpose of dancing and creating dancing, that’s why the course is called ‘Body Wisdom,'

The course is an extension of Echo Echo’s popular Body Wisdom class for 50 years+, which has been running for over 10 years. If you like the digital programme, why not get in contact with Echo Echo to try out their new ‘in person’ Body Wisdom programme which will be starting this September and is open to new members in their state-of-the-art dance studios on Magazine Street.

You can sign-up for the Digital Body Wisdom programme at https://www.echoechodance.com/whatson/echo-echo-digital-programme-body-wisdom-over-50s-2

It can be accessed online at any time from the comfort of your own home.