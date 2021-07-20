Search our Archive

20/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Derry dance theatre company launches digital dance and movement programme

Echo Echo's ‘Body Wisdom’ aimed at over 50s

Derry dance theatre company launches digital dance and movement programme

'Body Wisdom' is aimed at the over 50s. Photo: Sarah Bryden Photography

Reporter:

Staff reporter

As part of Echo Echo’s summer long digital programme, the Derry-based dance-theatre company, is releasing a free online course in dance and movement for over 50s.

The course of eight sessions is for anyone who is interested in dance and movement and offers a relaxed and gentle exploration of how to move in a more poetic way.

The course is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and is led by highly experienced Echo Echo Ensemble member, Kelly Quigley.

Kelly said: “The course starts from the perspective that the wisdom you have gained from life resides within your cells and is waiting to be accessed for the purpose of dancing and creating dancing, that’s why the course is called ‘Body Wisdom,'

The course is an extension of Echo Echo’s popular Body Wisdom class for 50 years+, which has been running for over 10 years. If you like the digital programme, why not get in contact with Echo Echo to try out their new ‘in person’ Body Wisdom programme which will be starting this September and is open to new members in their state-of-the-art dance studios on Magazine Street.

You can sign-up for the Digital Body Wisdom programme at https://www.echoechodance.com/whatson/echo-echo-digital-programme-body-wisdom-over-50s-2

It can be accessed online at any time from the comfort of your own home.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie