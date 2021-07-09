Derry U20s come up short against Monaghan

Three Enda Downey points wasn’t enough for Derry
EIRGRID ULSTER U20 FC QUARTER-FINAL
Monaghan 2-9
Derry 0-11
Two first goals proved to be the difference as Monaghan saw off Derry at Celtic Park on Friday night.
Derry opened with points from Enda Downey and Conor McAteer before Jason Irwin’s goal put the visitors ahead.
Downey, Sean Kearney, James McGurk and Cahir McMonagle had the sides level, but an unfortunate Shane McGrogan own goal had the Farney side 2-3 to 0-6 ahead at the break.
Derry battled away against a dangerous Monaghan side with points from Downey, Conor McAteer and Darragh McGilligan.
Monaghan were always able to keep their noses in from and booked a semi-final spot against Donegal.
MONAGHAN: Ryan Farrelly; Ronan Grimes, Thomas McPhillips, Ronan Boyle; Darragh McElearney (0-1), Shane Hanratty, Brendan Og Duffy; Gavin McPhillips, Joel Wilson (0-1); Darragh Treanor (0-1), Liam McDonald (0-1), Shane Slevin; Michael Meehan, Donnach Swinburne (0-1), Jason Irwin (1-1)
SUBS: Darragh Dempsey (0-2, 1f) for L McDonald (42), Jack McGeown (0-1) for D Treanor (47), Kyle Connolly for S Slevin (54), Cian Maguire for J Irwin (59)
DERRY: Jack Scullion; Odhran McLarnon, Ronan McFaul, Aidan McCluskey; James McGurk (0-1), Jamie Duggan (0-1), Shane McGrogan (1-0 own goal); Iarlaith Donaghy, Oisin McErlean; Darragh McGilligan (0-1), Enda Downey (0-3, 2f), Conleth McGuckian; Cahir McMonagle (0-1), Sean Kearney (0-2, 1 '45), Conor McAteer (0-2)
SUBS: Oran McMenamin for S McGrogan (49), Niall Doyle for C McMonagle (49)
BLACK CARD: J McGurk (62)
REF: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)
