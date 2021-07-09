Derry U20s come up short against Monaghan

Two goals prove the difference at Celtic Park

Three Enda Downey points wasn’t enough for Derry

EIRGRID ULSTER U20 FC QUARTER-FINAL

Monaghan 2-9
Derry 0-11

Two first goals proved to be the difference as Monaghan saw off Derry at Celtic Park on Friday night.

Derry opened with points from Enda Downey and Conor McAteer before Jason Irwin’s goal put the visitors ahead.

Downey, Sean Kearney, James McGurk and Cahir McMonagle had the sides level, but an unfortunate Shane McGrogan own goal had the Farney side 2-3 to 0-6 ahead at the break.

Derry battled away against a dangerous Monaghan side with points from Downey, Conor McAteer and Darragh McGilligan.

Monaghan were always able to keep their noses in from and booked a semi-final spot against Donegal.

MONAGHAN: Ryan Farrelly; Ronan Grimes, Thomas McPhillips, Ronan Boyle; Darragh McElearney (0-1), Shane Hanratty, Brendan Og Duffy; Gavin McPhillips, Joel Wilson (0-1); Darragh Treanor (0-1), Liam McDonald (0-1), Shane Slevin; Michael Meehan, Donnach Swinburne (0-1), Jason Irwin (1-1)
SUBS: Darragh Dempsey (0-2, 1f) for L McDonald (42), Jack McGeown (0-1) for D Treanor (47), Kyle Connolly for S Slevin (54), Cian Maguire for J Irwin (59) 

DERRY: Jack Scullion; Odhran McLarnon, Ronan McFaul, Aidan McCluskey; James McGurk (0-1), Jamie Duggan (0-1), Shane McGrogan (1-0 own goal); Iarlaith Donaghy, Oisin McErlean; Darragh McGilligan (0-1), Enda Downey (0-3, 2f), Conleth McGuckian; Cahir McMonagle (0-1), Sean Kearney (0-2, 1 '45), Conor McAteer (0-2)
SUBS: Oran McMenamin for S McGrogan (49), Niall Doyle for C McMonagle (49) 

BLACK CARD: J McGurk (62) 

REF: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie